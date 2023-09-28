The Trick For Keeping Your Takeout French Fries Fresh And Crispy

When you think about takeout and, especially, fast food, crispy, salty french fries are probably at the top of your mind. But, this go-to takeout starch can plunge from delicious to unbearable if they are cold and soggy by the time you're ready to eat them. To prevent your fries from turning soggy on the ride home, all you have to do is leave the bag open.

Why does this work? Because an open bag lets the steam from the hot food escape. If you don't open the bag, the steam will make your fries, and possibly other foods, soggy. This is why the fries you get with delivery orders are often soggy. This simple trick is an easy way to keep your fries crispy, but keep in mind that an open bag can result in colder food. It comes down to picking your battles. If your ride home isn't long, the fries shouldn't get too cold if they were served fresh from the restaurant.