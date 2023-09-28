The Trick For Keeping Your Takeout French Fries Fresh And Crispy
When you think about takeout and, especially, fast food, crispy, salty french fries are probably at the top of your mind. But, this go-to takeout starch can plunge from delicious to unbearable if they are cold and soggy by the time you're ready to eat them. To prevent your fries from turning soggy on the ride home, all you have to do is leave the bag open.
Why does this work? Because an open bag lets the steam from the hot food escape. If you don't open the bag, the steam will make your fries, and possibly other foods, soggy. This is why the fries you get with delivery orders are often soggy. This simple trick is an easy way to keep your fries crispy, but keep in mind that an open bag can result in colder food. It comes down to picking your battles. If your ride home isn't long, the fries shouldn't get too cold if they were served fresh from the restaurant.
Keeping your takeout fries fresh and warm
This open-bag trick works best with the traditional french fry containers you get from places like McDonald's or Burger King because they have an open top to let the steam out. If your go-to takeout or fast food restaurant uses a closed container, then you will need to take off the lid and open the bag to achieve the same effect. If you order fries from an eatery that stores them in a slotted container, you're in luck, because the steam will escape through the holes on its own without you having to do any extra work.
If your fries are cold by the time you get home, resist using the microwave and be patient. Microwaved fries typically turn out soggy. Instead, use your toaster oven or air fryer to reheat your fries as quickly as possible. If you don't have either of those appliances handy, put your fries on a baking sheet and throw them in the oven at 400 to 450 F for a few minutes. Don't forget to keep an eye on them to avoid burning.