Why Sushi Is A Risk At Buffet Tables

Wherever you travel, you're sure to happen upon an all-you-can-eat buffet. Seemingly endless trays of beautifully presented food tempt you to indulge as voraciously as the Ancient Romans did. Across the U.S., you'll find the absolute best buffets that offer a wide display of hot and cold favorites to choose from, including sushi as one of the more popular items. Unfortunately, not all buffets take the optimal care required for preparing and serving sushi on a large scale, so you could be at risk by eating sushi that may not be as fresh as what you'd enjoy at a sushi restaurant.

When not properly chilled — and kept chilled for two hours — sushi becomes a breeding ground for norovirus and salmonella bacteria, the top two pathogens that the CDC attributes to foodborne illnesses that sicken 48 million people annually. But even if the buffet staff is diligent in keeping sushi chilled at below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (the temperature when bacteria begins to grow), you're still exposed to germs from all the other people — whose hygiene may not be as meticulous as yours — helping themselves to the California roll. Even touching the serving utensils or the sneeze guard can pass foodborne illness from one person to another. And if you don't see a sneeze guard above the sushi, it's a red flag at a buffet that signals you should hightail out of there.

