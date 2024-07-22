The Unsettling Find You Might Encounter In Packaged Raw Fish

Worms are everywhere. But you wouldn't want to see them wriggle out of the salmon you just purchased at Whole Foods. Costco was also accused of selling wormy fish and sued for $200,000 by a Southern California family who plucked the little slitherers from their halibut. Whole Foods and Costco are getting a bum rap, though, because, as gross as it may seem, worm-infested fish is a natural occurrence.

Several types of parasitic worms infect fish in the wild. Nematodes are the most common. The herring worm (anisakis simplex), a type of nematode, mostly infects fish that populate the Northern Pacific, particularly salmon. An abundance of anisakis in fish could be a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem. But in a 2020 study shared by Global Change Biology, researchers found that the parasite had increased by 283-fold over a 50-year time period and could pose a health threat to marine life and humans.

Another nematode is the cod worm — also called the sealworm — and infects cod and other bottom dwellers like halibut, as well as grey seals. In the cod worm's case, it isn't consumed by the fish, but instead, larvae burrow into the fish's belly flap. Nematodes mostly affect saltwater fish, but freshwater fish is often infected by tapeworms. The fish consume tapeworm eggs, and if humans ingest raw or partially cooked infected fish, the eggs pass into the intestines and can grow up to a fearsome 30 feet long.