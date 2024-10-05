How To Rescue Soggy Fast Food Fries With Your Air Fryer

You walk into the house after a stop by your go-to fast food restaurant — and the fries are already cold and soggy. It's an unsatisfying meal proposition that most of us have dealt with at least once, but there's an appliance in your kitchen that can come to the rescue. Out of all of the air fryer hacks you should know, it's the way it can quickly reheat fries and bring your starchy, salty snack back from the brink that we're talking about here.

Whether the ride home was too long, the drive-thru attendants gave you an old batch of fries, or there are leftovers from last night, the air fryer can return them to their ideal form. The air fryer's hack is all about the hot air it circulates, which helps crisp the fries up. It won't delay your meal too long, because you won't have to wait for a traditional oven to heat up. And since the fries were most likely already deep fried, it doesn't hurt that the air fryer won't require any extra oil to make the magic happen.