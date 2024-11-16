The Fried Snack That Turns Into A Soggy Mess When Delivered

Some restaurants that specialize in fried food have found a way to help. They use ventilated containers for delivery. While this technique allows the steam to escape outward instead of permeating the coating, it also makes the food cool faster. And room-temperature mozzarella sticks are just not very appetizing. So what can you do?

One solution, of course, is to not have this food delivered at all. Instead, you might want to keep some frozen cheese sticks on hand, or try making your own with our Gooey Stringy Mozzarella Sticks recipe. If you do order them and want to make the best of it, there are a few things you can try. While it might be your first instinct, don't microwave them in a Styrofoam container — doing so can release toxins and is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when reheating food. Instead, pop them into an air fryer, which will allow hot air to circulate around them and help dry out the coating again. It's best to eat them all in one sitting, but if you have leftovers, you can also store them with paper towels to avoid soggy leftovers. The goal is to have soft, melty centers and dry, cripsy coatings every time.

