Store Extra Fried Food With Paper Towels To Avoid Soggy Leftovers

Fried foods hold a cherished spot in our kitchens and hearts, tempting us with their golden, crispy exteriors and tender interiors. But soggy leftovers are a common frustration that often follow the joy of frying. To keep fried leftovers crisp and delicious, a simple kitchen staple can be your best ally — paper towels. But there's more to it than just wrapping up your food. It's about understanding the science behind that delightful crunch.

When food is submerged in hot oil, the moisture on it starts to vaporize, pushing outward and creating a barrier that prevents oil from seeping in. This process is what creates that bubbling when you drop your food in the oil and it results in the delectable golden-brown crust that keeps moisture locked in. However, the journey from crisp to soggy begins the moment these treats leave the fryer.

Leftovers often lose their appeal due to moisture — the archenemy of crispiness. When hot food is stored, steam rises and, if trapped, turns back into moisture, which then soaks into the food and leaves it limp and soggy. Therefore, the texture of fried food is a delicate balance, easily tipped by excess humidity and improper storage. This is where proper cooling and storage using paper towels come into play.