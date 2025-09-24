Are Americans Finally Done With 'Guilt-Tipping' At Checkout?

At the bakery I work at, we have this nifty little register that you've likely seen before. When a customer pays, a screen automatically flickers to life with a selection of buttons: each prompting them to add a different percentage of tip to their purchase. People on autopilot often get confused as to why their card isn't tapping, and ask if something is wrong. I feel as awkward as they do as I explain that they need to select an option –- so much so that I sometimes go ahead and press the "skip" option for them. The panic felt in that moment is a product of what's known as "guilt-tipping," and if the person serving you feels done with it, there's a very high chance that you do too.

Tipping is common in the U.S. — not only to show gratitude, but to help support the server's wages. The minimum federal cash wage for tipped employees is just $2.13 per hour, much lower than the standard $7.25 per hour. While it might not seem fair that you should feel pressured to bump up their wages or address restaurant inequalities by paying service fees, tipping has been a controversial American custom since the early 1900s. However, research suggests that Americans may finally be done with it. A survey conducted by Talker Research found that Americans spent an average of $24 a month on "guilt-tipping" in 2025 — down from the average of $37.80 they spent per month in 2024.