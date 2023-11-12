New Study Shows How Much American Diners Really Want To Tip

American culture is much more tip-friendly than other countries, but that doesn't mean consumers are happy about it. Though considered optional, tipping in a restaurant is nonetheless expected in the USA, where many employees rely on it to supplement hourly pay that falls below the minimum wage. Other cultures generally consider it a small, kind gesture for a job well done. But recent studies and reporting reveal how Americans really feel about the ever-increasing pressure to tip.

In a study by Pew Research Center, conducted between August 7 and 27, 2023, participants weighed in on tipping culture across the board. Coinciding with newly coined terms such as tipflation and tip fatigue, 72% of adult Americans feel the practice is more expected now than a mere five years ago and in a wider variety of places. When it comes to dining, including traditional restaurants, coffee shops, bars, fast casual eateries, and food delivery, tipping behavior varies. But one surprising statistic stands out.

Regarding in-house dining at a sit-down restaurant, from a pool of nearly 1200 respondents, 57% revealed they'd tip only 15% or less when eating an average restaurant meal. Among them are the 2% that would rather stick to their convictions by not tipping at all. As far as tipping in higher amounts, 25% of people indicate a willingness to leave server tips of 20% or more. The idea of 15%-or-less tipping may seem low, but many nuances define the way diners see the "voluntary" tipping obligation.