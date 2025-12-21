10 Pizza Chains Every Kid Ate At In The 1990s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oh, the 1990s. They were a glorious time. Many kids roamed wild with only the barest hint of parental oversight, weekends were filled with Saturday morning cartoons and late-night horror movies, and super fun (and occasionally super weird) themed restaurants were all the rage. Plus, the pizza was incredible. Ask anyone who was around during the '90s, and you'll probably hear them say that eating at certain pizza chains hit differently.

But why? What was it about pizza chains in the '90s that was seemingly better? Was it the fact that places like Pizza Hut had the kind of salad bar you actually looked forward to, with dessert pizzas on the buffet? Was it because pizza didn't cost a fortune then, and wasn't served with the side of existential dread that comes with virtually every meal in the 21st century? Perhaps. After all, while times weren't necessarily easier, they did seem better. The pizza was saucier, the toppings were piled high, the breadsticks were buttery, and dining at a pizza chain was an experience.

Some chains had arcade games and toy-filled crane machines; others had animatronics that were meant to be a fun thing to keep kids entertained (but were actually creepy, twitchy things with the kind of soulless thousand-yard stares that showed up in nightmares). It was a different time, but it was a fun time. So let's take a walk down memory lane and remember the pizza places that defined the decade for every child of the '90s.