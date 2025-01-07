11 Mall Food Court Restaurants That Quietly Disappeared

The indoor shopping mall has been a staple of America's commercial landscape since the first modern one opened in 1956. Interestingly, though, it wasn't a new idea. The ancient Romans actually pioneered it with Trajan's Forum, a 25-acre shopping center that was the site of numerous merchant stalls. Today, it's impossible to imagine a mall without a plethora of places to grab a quick bite, but food courts didn't really come along until New Jersey's Paramus Park mall opened one in 1974. The idea proved to be a genius one.

It's often said malls are rapidly on the decline thanks to online shopping and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. But fast-forward to a few years post-contagion, and they're seeing a revitalization. Experts say that one of the things that's crucial to that new life is turnover, and mall food courts have certainly seen their fair share.

There's a good chance that you're very familiar with some steadfast staples. Panda Express has long been celebrated for honoring its American-Chinese heritage, Subway is always a reliable option for a quick meal on-the-go, and no trip to the mall is ever complete without a stop at Cinnabon or Mrs. Fields. At the same time, though, you may be surprised to learn that some of your longtime favorites have disappeared not only from your mall, but from buildings across the country. Let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some old favorites.

