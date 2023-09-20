Every Stranger Things Ice Cream Flavor, Ranked

If you can't take a trip to Hawkins, Indiana, and join the gang at the Starcourt Mall (or have a time machine to the 1980s, for that matter), you can, luckily, head to Walmart (or Walmart.com) for a similar effect. If you're familiar with the third season of the hit show "Stranger Things," you may have wanted to join Robin and Steve at their summer job at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall. Though they may have spent more time unfurling Russian plots happening in their mall than they did actually scooping ice cream, the screen time the ice cream got did make it seem delicious — and it is. We got to try every flavor of the new "Stranger Things" ice cream available at Walmart, and whether you're looking for a new fun dessert, you're a "Stranger Things" superfan, or you're looking for the perfect photo-op accessory for your Scoops Ahoy Halloween costume, we think these ice cream pints are worth the try.

For less than $5 apiece, the pints are decorated with fun "Stranger Things" Easter eggs any fan will pick up on, and some flavors come in the classic Scoops Ahoy branding; other pints seem to have taken a trip to the Upside Down. And whether you're shopping in the Walmart in your hometown or in the Upside Down, you might as well pick up some frozen Eggos, too. We ranked the flavors while keeping in mind the saying Argyle preaches: "Try before you deny."