There's No Doubt That This Is The Worst Popular Pizza Chain Of All

Tasting Table recently ranked 19 popular pizza chains, and found that, unfortunately, one kid-friendly, birthday party favorite absolutely did not hold up for our adult palates. That's right, we're talking about Chuck E. Cheese, home of the instrument-playing animatronic animals. We found the pizza to be incredibly subpar compared to other chains, and ranked it the worst popular pizza chain of all.

While it has always been a go-to place for harried parents to host a gaggle of kids for a birthday party, it wasn't ever renowned for its cuisine. Most of us probably remember the pizza crust being compared to soggy cardboard, or the sauce to ketchup. Though the chain underwent major rebranding efforts in 2012, 2023, and 2025, these only served to make the spot even less appealing.

In 2023, the company spent over $300 million to renovate and even introduced a new Grown-Up Menu. The chain also changed its pizza recipe in an effort to appeal to more health-conscious parents. Between 2020 and 2025, some Chuck E. Cheese locations served Pasqually's Pizza, a name you may remember as being the ghost kitchen operating out of Chuck E. Cheese locations during the pandemic.

However, by 2025, it had removed the animatronics from all locations, which were the only real draw for nostalgic adults. In their place is Chuck's Arcade, designed to appeal to adults and kids by featuring classic arcade games and new hits. Now, the chain has phased out the Pasqually's and Grown-Up Menus and claims to use freshly-made dough and more premium ingredients. It even offers gluten-free pizza options. Yet those changes aren't enough to make us revisit our opinion of this bottom-of-the-barrel pizza chain.