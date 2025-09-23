You Could Once Order Chuck E. Cheese Pizza From This Ghost Kitchen

Meme-loving foodies won't soon forget the rise and fall of Pasqually's Pizza & Wings — the pie shop better known as Chuck E. Cheese's ghost kitchen. The story starts back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited restaurants across the U.S. to carryout and delivery service. Alas, the child-oriented hands-on playground that is Chuck E. Cheese doesn't really give off an "isolate in place" vibe. When the pandemic shuttered its doors, like so many other restaurants, CEC Entertainment needed to find a way to generate revenue and stay afloat. Enter: Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.

Listings for the ghost kitchen started appearing on Grubhub in March 2020, followed by Uber Eats in June and DoorDash in July. Even though the listings didn't mention anything about Chuck E. Cheese, a quick Maps search reveals that every Pasqually's is listed under the same address as an existing Chuck E. Cheese. The official company website also confirms that CEC Entertainment, LLC owns Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.

This strategic tactic is not so much a deception as a secret hidden in plain sight. Aficionados of deep Chuck E. Cheese lore will know that Pasqually P. Pieplate is a character in the brand's fictional Munch's Make Believe Band. The comical pizza chef (and, notably, the band's only human member) has been around since the O.G. Pizza Time Theatre of the 1970s. Although, for the average delivery-app-scrolling pizza-lover unacquainted with the Chuck E. Cheese universe, the name Pasqually probably doesn't ring a bell.