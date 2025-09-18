The '90s Pizza Hut Menu Item That Went Toe-To-Toe With Little Caesars

Foodies who lived through the '90s won't soon forget the decade's Pizza War — as physically large as it was culturally impactful. The year was 1993, and suddenly, folks across the U.S. were experiencing Bigfoot sightings of their own.

That year, both Pizza Hut and Little Caesars launched size-forward pizza concepts. Little Caesars' player was the Big! Big! Pizza (which weighed more than four pounds). Pizza Hut's rebuttal to the "more is more" gauntlet was the Bigfoot pie. Domino's later joined the Pizza War with the largest, thickest contender in the trio — the Dominator pie — which was physically too large to fit into customers' cars for carryout. In 1993, these three chains reportedly accounted for a combined 48% of the total American pizza industry (via YouTube).

A commercial for Pizza Hut's Bigfoot depicts a faux eye-witness newsreel of folks describing a massive unidentified object. "Astronomically big," says a quiver-voiced man with a punk '90s haircut. "When it arrives," booms a horror-movie-style voiceover, "you'd better not be alone" (via YouTube). The Bigfoot was a bonafide party pie, a 12- by 24-inch rectangle comprising two square feet of pizza in 21 slices "on a tasty new crust." That heralded new crust was made from a light sourdough base. But more memorable than the crust was the Bigfoot's playful marketing campaign.