The '90s Pizza Hut Menu Item That Went Toe-To-Toe With Little Caesars
Foodies who lived through the '90s won't soon forget the decade's Pizza War — as physically large as it was culturally impactful. The year was 1993, and suddenly, folks across the U.S. were experiencing Bigfoot sightings of their own.
That year, both Pizza Hut and Little Caesars launched size-forward pizza concepts. Little Caesars' player was the Big! Big! Pizza (which weighed more than four pounds). Pizza Hut's rebuttal to the "more is more" gauntlet was the Bigfoot pie. Domino's later joined the Pizza War with the largest, thickest contender in the trio — the Dominator pie — which was physically too large to fit into customers' cars for carryout. In 1993, these three chains reportedly accounted for a combined 48% of the total American pizza industry (via YouTube).
A commercial for Pizza Hut's Bigfoot depicts a faux eye-witness newsreel of folks describing a massive unidentified object. "Astronomically big," says a quiver-voiced man with a punk '90s haircut. "When it arrives," booms a horror-movie-style voiceover, "you'd better not be alone" (via YouTube). The Bigfoot was a bonafide party pie, a 12- by 24-inch rectangle comprising two square feet of pizza in 21 slices "on a tasty new crust." That heralded new crust was made from a light sourdough base. But more memorable than the crust was the Bigfoot's playful marketing campaign.
The gargantuan Bigfoot pizza delighted foodies
Pizza Hut's Bigfoot pie was all about novelty and cost-effectiveness (the commercial's tagline even read "Bigfoot from Pizza Hut: A legendary value"). It cost $10.99 for up to three toppings, including delivery — and adjusted for inflation, that's the equivalent of $24.57 in 2025. To further promote the Bigfoot's cinematic B-horror film motif, Pizza Hut rolled out a multi-million dollar marketing campaign that included a free rental at Blockbuster Video, a cartoon sasquatch mascot, and a flying ad blimp.
Alas, nowadays, Pizza Hut's Bigfoot pizza has become a legend of its own. After a few years, the Bigfoot pie and Little Caesars' Big! Big! Pizza were both pulled from the market. Perhaps due to its marketing as a party centerpiece, enduring fans in the modern age remember the Bigfoot steeped in nostalgic association with gatherings and fun. The comments section of a YouTube video dedicated to the Bigfoot reads, "In college days, we had parties with kegs and many Bigfoot pizzas. [The '90s] were fun times," and "Bring those prices back too." Another commenter added, "Every family gathering we had in the ['90s] included [Bigfoot] pizzas."
Pizza Hut's Bigfoot pie was a symbol of '90s culture
Even though the Pizza War was over by the mid-1990s, Pizza Hut's Bigfoot seems to be the most memorable player in the battle. One Reddit thread names the Bigfoot as a symbol of a fond era passed, with a commenter painting the picture: "Ahh yes [Bigfoot] at a sleepover while playing SNES all night" (retro video game lovers, rise up). Another user chimed in, writing, "I remember getting [a Bigfoot pizza] with friends to watch 'Titanic' on VHS. You know, that two-tape set."
Still, absence famously makes the heart grow fonder. The Bigfoot's iconographic '90s status might cushion any realistic quality quibbles lost to time. Some commenters note that, on the culinary front, this large rectangular pie infamously pooled grease in the middle, making for ultra-oily slices at the center. Another Reddit thread shares that the Bigfoot was awkward for company delivery drivers to maneuver with a commenter writing, "I delivered for Pizza Hut when [it] stopped selling the [Bigfoot] and all of us drivers rejoiced. They were a major pain in the butt."
So, Pizza Hut's big pie wasn't without a few small drawbacks — but where some vintage snacks have been forgotten over time, it has earned its place in the unofficial pizza Hall of Fame (along with its world record-breaking 68,000-slice pie). If your appetite for nostalgia has been piqued, we've rounded up nine more '90s fast food items that deserve a comeback.