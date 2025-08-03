10 '90s Fast Food Items That Deserve A Comeback

The 1990s were an adventurous time for the fast food industry. McDonald's began partnering with famous basketball players, Pizza Hut was redefining the pizza pie, and Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's, was the star of the chain's iconic commercials. The climate was competitive as ever, resulting in one of fast food history's most memorable eras. Classics like Taco Bell's Enchirito and the Triple Deckeroni from Pizza Hut, along with duds like McDonald's Arch Deluxe, were all introduced during the decade. Some would become permanent menu items, others, recurring limited releases, while the rest disappeared into the annals of time.

In many cases, it makes sense why chains discontinue certain items, be it poor sales, limited supply, or cost of production. That said, sometimes the reasons aren't as clear, like in the case of Little Caesars' short-lived French fry crust pizza — one of countless menu items that sound incredible on paper but somehow failed to stick the landing. Fast food has come a long way, and in our opinion, all some of these bygone menu concepts need is an update and a second chance.