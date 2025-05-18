How Wendy's 4 For $4 Changed Fast Food

The year was 2015, if you can remember it (a lot has happened over the past decade). Barack Obama was President, "The Hills" by The Weeknd topped the music charts, $1 had the purchasing power of $1.35 in 2025 (ow! not the face!), and Wendy's debuted the 4 for $4. Gen One of this meal deal included a hamburger, four-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small drink. The 4 for $4 wasn't just a high-value fill-up — it was also evidence to consumers that the modern fast-food industry could actually be as affordable and convenient as they had come to expect in years past.

The arrival of the 4 for $4 quite literally changed the fast food game industry-wide. The bar had been set. Wendy's launched the deal in October 2015, and by February 2016, competitors were scrambling to keep pace. Burger King had already introduced a 5 for $4 meal deal to keep pace (including the same offerings as Wendy's four-piece, plus a chocolate chip cookie), Carl's Jr. rolled out its own 4 for $4, and McDonald's released the "McPick 2." "We are very happy with the early results, and we are meeting a consumer need for a compelling value with a high quality, unique offering," Emil Brolick, Wendy's President and CEO, said during a conference call back in November 2015, one month after the 4 for $4's premiere, as reported by Food Business News. Wendy's expanded to give customers a choice from eight entree sandwiches in 2018.