Chain Restaurant Breadsticks, Ranked Worst To Best
Few pleasures compare to that of biting into a warm, fresh, fluffy breadstick, flavored with tasty parmesan, garlic, and oregano. Perhaps you like to dip yours in some type of pasta sauce, like marinara or Alfredo. Maybe you're a ranch fan, or you prefer classic garlic butter. Either way, not all breadsticks are created equal. To make sure you're getting your money's worth and avoid disappointment, it's handy to know which chain restaurants serve the best breadsticks — and which should be avoided.
To find out who sells the best breadsticks, I visited nine different chain restaurants to conduct some taste tests. I judged the breadsticks on their overall flavor, their interior and exterior texture, and whether they tasted like traditional breadsticks. I also assessed their versatility, awarding extra points if they were as good for dunking in soup and scooping up pasta as they were for dipping in sauce.
9. Applebee's Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce
One of the main reasons I ranked Applebee's breadsticks in last place is because they didn't actually taste like breadsticks. They reminded me more of mozzarella sticks — one of the most popular Applebee's menu items – but without the cheese, which is arguably the best part.
That said, these breadsticks did have a pleasant texture, with a fluffy crumb and a soft, golden crust. I also appreciated how uniform they were — each was exactly the same size — which should make sharing them much easier. These came with a side of delicious Alfredo sauce, and while they were easy to dip, the quality of the sauce far surpassed that of the breadsticks. When I offered one to my 10-year-old son, he took a single bite and handed it straight back. I'm slightly ashamed to admit that I ended up leaving the breadsticks as well, and ate the Alfredo sauce with a spoon instead.
You can order these breadsticks as an appetizer, costing around $7.50 for a portion of five with the Alfredo sauce, or as a side, with a single breadstick side costing about 70 cents (minus the sauce). I would definitely order one of Applebee's Alfredo pasta dishes in the future, but I'd probably skip the breadsticks.
8. Hungry Howie's Howie Bread
The outer crust of Hungry Howie's breadsticks was soft and tender, and the crumb was light and fluffy. However, while the texture was wonderful, they lacked that classic Italian flavor. These breadsticks also tasted slightly bitter. I noticed that Hungry Howie's seasoning mix contains turmeric and paprika extract, but it was hard to tell whether these spices were at fault.
My aversion to Hungry Howie's spice mix may be subjective, but these simply didn't taste like regular breadsticks. If the seasonings were limited to butter, garlic, and parmesan cheese, I feel that these would have ranked much higher.
Hungry Howie's breadsticks sat around the middle of the pack price-wise, costing roughly $7 for 16 pieces. This may sound like a large portion, but they were the shortest breadsticks that I sampled. While I wouldn't order them again, I would be interested in trying Hungry Howie's Asiago, 3 Cheeser, or Cajun Howie Bread.
7. Papa Johns Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks
Papa Johns offers two types of breadsticks: Original and Garlic Parmesan. I already love the sweet and chewy Original variety, so I decided to try the latter. Unfortunately, they didn't make a good impression.
My main complaint about these breadsticks is the fact that they were completely doused in a greasy sauce which had pooled in the bottom of the container. It's like Papa Johns took a portion of the Original breadsticks and poured a copious amount of garlic butter over them. I could hardly focus on the flavor, as they were nearly impossible to eat. The sauce ended up all over my hands and face, in the car, even on my cell phone. I went through a huge stack of napkins trying to get cleaned up. Why couldn't they just put the sauce in a separate tub to let customers dip the breadsticks themselves?
These breadsticks are slightly more expensive than others on this list at around $9, but you do get ten long sticks per serving, making them better value than Applebee's or Pizza Hut. In the future, I'll stick with the Original breadsticks and ask if I can order the sauce on the side.
6. Mancino's Breadsticks
Mancino's breadsticks came covered in a layer of melted butter that was only slightly less distressing than Papa Johns' Garlic and Parmesan breadsticks. At first, the flavor of these breadsticks reminded me of Little Caesars' Crazy Bread, with their thin, floppy crust and doughy texture. Unfortunately, the herb and spice combo just wasn't on par.
Of all the breadsticks I reviewed, these were by far the smallest — each was only about four inches long and the diameter of a penny. However, Mancino's makes up for this with its portion sizes. When I opened the takeout box, I was surprised to see so many breadsticks, counting 15 in total. Given the generous portion size and the fact these cost a little under $5, they're a great option for sharing, even if the lackluster flavor and excessive greasiness might not appeal to everyone.
5. Little Caesars Crazy Bread
While I do enjoy the salty, parmesan-forward flavor of Little Caesars' Crazy Bread, these breadsticks are let down by a floppy, doughy texture. They're great when they're hot and fresh, but they lost their appeal pretty quickly when they started to cool down. The breadsticks were also covered in a layer of grease which, while not as obnoxiously messy as Papa Johns Garlic and Parmesan breadsticks, still made a mess. I also disliked how nonuniform they were in terms of shape and size, which makes them less suitable for sharing.
I should note that my son adores Little Caesar's Crazy Bread, and it's come in handy many times when I've needed a quick and easy incentive or bargaining chip. At just under $5 for eight breadsticks, it's one of the cheapest and most effective bribes I've found. Plus, I rarely have to worry about ordering them ahead of time because Little Caesars usually has a few bags prepped in its Hot and Ready section.
4. Jet's Pizza
The breadsticks from Jet's Pizza were delicious. The dough had just the right amount of sweetness, which was complemented by the slightly sour mozzarella in the middle, and a generous sprinkling of salty parmesan on top. Fragrant garlic infused every inch of these breadsticks, and they paired perfectly with Jet's marinara sauce.
However, I couldn't rank these higher because they're not really breadsticks in the traditional sense, and if I ordered them expecting regular breadsticks, I'd be a little disappointed. Plus, the crumb was doughier and denser than most of the other breadsticks I tried, likely a result of them being baked with a cheese topping. I was hoping to try these without the cheese, but it appears that all of Jet's side breads have a pizza-inspired twist. This isn't ideal for anyone who's lactose intolerant and is used to ordering breadsticks when they visit a pizzeria. They were also one of the more expensive options I sampled, costing around $8.50 for 12 short breadsticks.
3. Olive Garden Breadsticks
Olive Garden's breadsticks are a renowned crowd-pleaser because they're highly versatile and taste fairly neutral. They're also remarkably consistent: the perfectly uniform breadsticks have been the exact same shape and flavor for as long as I can remember. And I've eaten Olive Garden's breadsticks more times than I can count.
The soft, thin crust was lightly salted with a hint of garlic powder, while the crumb was nice and airy — they weren't chewy like the breadsticks at Papa Johns, or doughy like those at Little Caesars and Mancino's. Plus, these breadsticks weren't greasy or doused in a buttery sauce, which made them easy to handle — they're perfect for soaking up pasta sauce or dipping in soup. While Olive Garden's breadsticks were a little bland, which stopped me from ranking them higher, that's really part of their appeal. They're also excellent value for money, at around $4.50 for six sticks.
2. Pizza Hut
I don't think Pizza Hut has changed its breadstick recipe since I was a kid, when I used to participate in the chain's "Book It!" program for free pizza. None of the other breadsticks I sampled had an outer texture as crisp and crunchy as these, and it contrasted perfectly with the soft and spongy crumb within. The seasoning was just right, too, with the parmesan and herb topping providing just the right amount of salt and savory flavors. They tasted great on their own, but were even better dipped in marinara sauce. The one drawback of the crunchy crust is that these breadsticks aren't ideal for dipping in soup or soaking up pasta sauce.
Truthfully, I could eat a whole portion of these by myself in a single sitting. I'm definitely going to order them again soon, even though they were some of the most expensive breadsticks I sampled, costing around $6.50 for five sticks.
1. Sbarro's
I have to admit, Sbarro's surprised me. I've always associated the chain with shopping mall food courts, and been put off by the idea of eating something that's been sitting out under hot lamps all day. The Sbarro's near me has actually moved out of the mall food court and into a gas station, which lowered my expectations even further. However, the breadsticks I received were fresh-baked, and biting into one was a bit like biting into a dinner roll — it was extremely soft and fluffy with a delicate crust. There was enough seasoning and parmesan cheese sprinkled on top to give them a pleasant Italian vibe, but not so much that the flavor became overwhelming.
Of all the breadsticks I tried, these were the largest; however, that's mostly because they're so fluffy. They weren't greasy or covered in sauce, which makes them perfect for scooping up pasta, mopping up sauce, or dunking in soup. Overall, I thought Sbarro's breadsticks tasted amazing, and their neutral flavor should appeal to most people. I will definitely be ordering these again, and at just under $6 for six large breadsticks, they're also excellent value for money.
Methodology
I personally tried all of the breadsticks listed in this article. I ordered most of them for takeout through the chains' individual delivery apps, although I had to call Mancino's and Jet's Pizza directly, as their apps were less user-friendly. While I didn't dine in at any of the chains, I sampled all of these breadsticks immediately after collection while they were still piping hot.
I aimed to rank these breadsticks objectively based on their flavor, texture, and versatility. I also considered their shareability, and while value for money wasn't a key factor, I did bear it in mind. However, I also appreciate that taste is subjective. While I personally prefer breadsticks with traditional seasonings, and gave preference to more neutral-tasting breadsticks with a wider appeal, you may still love some of the more unique options on this list.