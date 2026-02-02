Chain Restaurant Breadsticks, Ranked Worst To Best

One of the main reasons I ranked Applebee's breadsticks in last place is because they didn't actually taste like breadsticks. They reminded me more of mozzarella sticks — one of the most popular Applebee's menu items – but without the cheese, which is arguably the best part.

That said, these breadsticks did have a pleasant texture, with a fluffy crumb and a soft, golden crust. I also appreciated how uniform they were — each was exactly the same size — which should make sharing them much easier. These came with a side of delicious Alfredo sauce, and while they were easy to dip, the quality of the sauce far surpassed that of the breadsticks. When I offered one to my 10-year-old son, he took a single bite and handed it straight back. I'm slightly ashamed to admit that I ended up leaving the breadsticks as well, and ate the Alfredo sauce with a spoon instead.

You can order these breadsticks as an appetizer, costing around $7.50 for a portion of five with the Alfredo sauce, or as a side, with a single breadstick side costing about 70 cents (minus the sauce). I would definitely order one of Applebee's Alfredo pasta dishes in the future, but I'd probably skip the breadsticks.