Popular Menu Items At Applebee's, Ranked

When you're on the hunt for a delicious, filling meal at prices you can actually afford (in this economy!), where do you turn to? Even fast food prices can seem astronomical if you're feeding the fam, and sitting at a McDonald's for 20 minutes definitely doesn't give the fun-night-out vibes you're going for. Meanwhile, going out for a nice meal is hardly enjoyable if you're already on a tight budget. Who wants to fork over $50 for a burger, mozzarella sticks, and a Diet Coke?

Here's the thing — you could absolutely go to your favorite hip gastropub and pay premium prices to dine at a skimpy bar under a dim Edison bulb; or, you could go to Applebee's and get the same quality for a price that won't leave your wallet collecting cobwebs tomorrow. Prior to my recent tasting, I hadn't been to an Applebee's location in at least 10 years, and I have to say my expectations weren't astronomical. After all, living in Portland, OR means I have plenty of James Beard-nominated eateries always at my disposal. Fortunately, my expectations of the chain were exceeded at every level. All of the dishes I tried were delicious, which made ranking them a difficult task — but rank them I did, based on flavor, texture, and how they compared to other versions of the dish I've tried before.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.