Popular Menu Items At Applebee's, Ranked
When you're on the hunt for a delicious, filling meal at prices you can actually afford (in this economy!), where do you turn to? Even fast food prices can seem astronomical if you're feeding the fam, and sitting at a McDonald's for 20 minutes definitely doesn't give the fun-night-out vibes you're going for. Meanwhile, going out for a nice meal is hardly enjoyable if you're already on a tight budget. Who wants to fork over $50 for a burger, mozzarella sticks, and a Diet Coke?
Here's the thing — you could absolutely go to your favorite hip gastropub and pay premium prices to dine at a skimpy bar under a dim Edison bulb; or, you could go to Applebee's and get the same quality for a price that won't leave your wallet collecting cobwebs tomorrow. Prior to my recent tasting, I hadn't been to an Applebee's location in at least 10 years, and I have to say my expectations weren't astronomical. After all, living in Portland, OR means I have plenty of James Beard-nominated eateries always at my disposal. Fortunately, my expectations of the chain were exceeded at every level. All of the dishes I tried were delicious, which made ranking them a difficult task — but rank them I did, based on flavor, texture, and how they compared to other versions of the dish I've tried before.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
9. Riblets Platter
Despite getting what's technically the bottom spot on my list, I don't really have anything bad to say about these riblets, except that if you're making the mistake of confusing riblets with ribs, you may be disappointed with this order. I got Applebee's Riblets Platter slathered in the chains Honey BBQ sauce, though Sweet Asian Chile sauce is also an option if that's more your speed. The platter comes with a small side of coleslaw and a generous portion of (well-seasoned and crispy) french fries.
I adored the Honey BBQ sauce on these riblets. It boasted a ton of umami and was only slightly sweet without being spicy at all. As far as the meat itself, it was tender enough to tear off the bone cleanly — however, eating riblets wasn't my favorite experience. There's quite a bit of bone to eat around and not a ton of meat (though, to the restaurant's credit, you get a good amount of riblets per platter), making it a bit tedious of an eating experience. I wished I had gone with ribs rather than their smaller counterparts. The riblets also offer a messy eating experience partially because they're loaded with sauce, but I wouldn't call this a bad thing — it's just something to be aware of should you order this dish. The coleslaw was refreshing and well-balanced in its elements; it boasted a crisp texture and a yummy dressing that didn't overpower the vegetables in the slightest.
8. Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich
I'll preface the number eight ranking on this list by saying that I'm undoubtedly a crispy chicken sandwich fiend. It's always my go-to order at any new American eatery, and I love that I never get the same crispy chicken sandwich twice. My ideal crispy chicken sandwich is a tender, juicy piece of chicken encased in a thick layer of crunchy, well-seasoned breading, loaded with ranch or a fry sauce and bacon, sandwiched between a decadent brioche bun. Applebee's Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich almost hit the mark, and I could see some consumers absolutely adoring it; unfortunately, it wasn't my favorite.
All the flavors of the sandwich worked together in harmony — the applewood-smoked bacon was subtle enough to let the chicken take center stage, and the sandwich's ranch brought everything together. The brioche bun was tender and moist, and the restaurant got the bread-to-chicken ratio absolutely right. My only qualm with the crispy chicken was its breading. Again, let's chalk this up to personal preference; Applebee's chicken sandwich simply didn't boast enough crispiness to leave me begging for more. If you're a fan of a relatively lightly breaded chicken sandwich, this is absolutely the one for you (and I have to reiterate that it's not bad by any means). I just would have preferred a thicker, crispier crunch to my chicken sandwich.
7. Spinach & Artichoke Dip
It's pretty ludicrous that Applebee's Spinach & Artichoke Dip is as far down as number seven on my list, given how much I enjoyed it. I'm a fan of spinach and artichoke dips, and I prefer dips that are creamy rather than presenting large artichoke and spinach chunks. That preference made this my ideal spinach and artichoke dish. It was delightfully creamy and full of flavor, and I thought it was the perfect consistency — almost a thick sauce, but not thin enough to slide off a chip. And, of course, it was indulgently cheesy.
I had only one issue with this dish. The chips (though made in-house and incredibly delicious) were too thin to pick up the spinach artichoke dip without breaking, so I eventually resorted to spooning the dip onto my chips, a small extra step that wasn't enough of an inconvenience to upset me by any means. The chipotle-lime salsa served with this dish is also absolutely delightful and boasts the perfect (subtle) kick of spice without being overwhelming in the least. You're served an ample amount for an appetizer, and if you're worried about finishing it, we have good news — it's pretty easy to reheat spinach and artichoke dip to continue the experience at home.
6. Whole Lotta Bacon Burger
Bacon? Say less. Applebee's Whole Lotta Bacon Burger is a bacon lover's dream, and I wasn't even mad that it gave me one of the messiest burger experiences I've ever had. Applebees went all out with this burger, which features a beef patty with bacon in it, three more slices of bacon, melty American cheese, and tangy bacon sauce. I appreciated that the bun didn't show off in this burger; rather, it provided some structure while letting the fullness of all the sandwich's bacon elements take center stage.
Hands down, my favorite part of this burger was its tangy bacon sauce. I may have even dipped fries in some of the sauce's remnants (bonus tip: ask for a side of the tangy bacon sauce for your fries the next time you go to Applebee's). The bacon was perfectly crispy and full of flavor, while lettuce and red onions provided some welcome crunch, and the ratios of all the sandwich's ingredients were perfect. The only reason this doesn't rank higher on my list is simply because I enjoyed the other dishes more and because, again, this burger was an incredibly messy eat. However, I'd gladly have it again.
5. Quesadilla Burger
Despite my love for the previously mentioned bacon burger, an understated underdog managed to usurp it by one spot on this list. Applebee's Quesadilla Burger isn't something I'd ever order on my own, even if simply because I don't really have a framework for it. Now, having had it (and having reheated the leftovers in my air fryer for a late-night snack), I can confidently tout this quesadilla-slash-burger as a great melding of the two cuisines. The onion rings that accompanied it were just the icing on the cake.
Simply put, the quesadilla burger tasted like its name — a well-rounded combination of a quesadilla and a burger. Rather than being a standard burger on a tortilla, this was loaded with the perfect quesadilla toppings and boasted an ample amount of cheese, pico de gallo, a "Mexi-ranch dressing," lettuce, bacon, and a burger patty. Though it was very filling, it didn't feel like a heavy meal, probably because the quesadilla provides a bun alternative that's not as bready. Though I find it unlikely that Applebee's is the first restaurant to try this combination, because I've never had the dish before, it felt like an innovative idea well-executed. Of course, I can't skip the onion rings — the breading was crispy and well-seasoned, and the onions were tender enough that I didn't struggle to bite through them, as I often do.
4. Chicken Wonton Tacos
Yet another dish I wouldn't have ordered of my own volition: Applebee's Chicken Wonton Tacos. They didn't catch my eye on the menu because they don't sound like your typical appetizer, and in many ways, they aren't — this could be a convincing meal if you don't have the biggest appetite, and despite the fried wonton shell, they lack the greasy appeal that many appetizers (i.e., spinach and artichoke dip or mozzarella sticks) have in droves.
Nevertheless, my first bite of these tacos left me wishing I had enough room in my stomach for all of them. I found these to be simply delicious and yet another dish with very well-balanced elements. The wonton shell was light and crispy, and the coleslaw added a refreshing element to the dish, while the chicken (marinated in Sweet Asian chile sauce) was delightfully juicy and full of umami. It had a slightly spicy kick at the end which I greatly enjoyed, though I would have liked to taste some more cilantro. If nothing else, this dish offers a creative way to use wonton wrappers that I just may try replicating myself at home.
3. Mozzarella Sticks
It's no secret among my friend group that mozzarella sticks are my go-to appetizer. After all, what's there to complain about when it comes to breaded, deep-fried cheese? Despite my universal affinity for the dish, I'm also well aware that not all mozzarella sticks are created equal, and ordering my favorite appetizer at a new restaurant always feels like a bit of a gamble — what if they're horrendously subpar? For all the other mozzarella stick fanatics out there, I'm happy to report that Applebee's take on the classic is superb (and yes, they're still good reheated in the air fryer a day later).
First, obviously, I did what any mozzarella stick lover does and pulled one apart. When I tell you the cheese pull on these mozzarella sticks is to die for, I'm not exaggerating; this was my ideal gooey, stringy mozzarella stick, and my standards for chain restaurants' mozzarella sticks have now been significantly upped because of them. Cheese pull aside, the flavor was impeccable. The breading on these sticks was wonderfully seasoned, herby, light, and gave a nice crunch when bitten into. Each stick was thin and crispy and not the least bit overwhelming, which is a problem I tend to have with thicker mozzarella sticks. The cheese was creamy and melted in my mouth. It took significant restraint to refrain from eating all of these at once, but I'm glad I held out for my last two picks.
2. Boneless Wings
Admittedly, Applebee's Boneless Wings look pretty inconspicuous at first glance. They're humbly unassuming, which made it all the more delightful when I bit into one and was met with one of the greatest boneless wings I've had in a minute. Apparently, I'm not alone; the chain's wings were voted "America's Favorite Boneless Wings" in a blind taste test in early 2024.
Before you come at me touting your favorite local wing-maker as being miles better than Applebee's, let me tell you why I loved these so much. First (and perhaps most importantly) was its bite. Each boneless wing had an easy, soft bite, and I never needed to "tear" the wing with my teeth. As a result, I didn't get any chicken stuck in my teeth when eating these, which is typically my least favorite part about eating wings. The classic buffalo sauce I got on the wings was just that — a classic, flavorful buffalo sauce, and I appreciated that the wings weren't swimming in it. Finally, the breading was crispy and incredibly thick (remember what I said earlier about preferring my crispy chicken sandwiches with thick breading?). I can understand why these wings may not be some consumers' cup of tea, especially if you enjoy the classic experience of eating seasoned, sauced, bone-in wings; for me, however, they were exquisite.
1. Triple Chocolate Meltdown
By the time the restaurant's Triple Chocolate Meltdown arrived at my table, I was confident I couldn't possibly eat another bite of food. Yet I did manage to eat one last bite — and another, and another, and yet another. If the classic call to save room for dessert ever had practical application, it's here. My only regret is not having the foresight to order a cup of coffee to pair with the chocolate dessert. I should also mention that I'm not normally the biggest chocolate fan, so for me to fall in love with this dessert means something.
I love it whenever a dessert incorporates contrasting temperatures, and the warm, gooey chocolate cake was a welcome finish to my meal during the rainy Portland day I dined at the restaurant. Speaking of gooey, if I had to choose one word to describe this chocolate cake, that would be it. The fudge center oozed out when I cut into the cake with my spoon, and despite being incredibly decadent, I still didn't find this dessert too rich. The vanilla ice cream was the perfect accompaniment and also tasted delightful on its own. This is a dessert that you'll find a whole other stomach for once you take a bite — you'll forget you've already unbuttoned your pants to breathe easier, and you'll fool yourself into saying, "One last bite" until you're practically licking the plate.
Methodology
To rank Applebee's dishes for the purposes of this article, I went to the restaurant and tasted all of them in one sitting (and took many of the leftovers home to share with friends). Ranking them was admittedly difficult, as there wasn't a single one I didn't like. Though the gap between my top and bottom choices is pretty small, my top few choices were simply perfection, while the bottom few missed out on one or more elements for me.
I took into account taste, texture, and other versions of the dish I've had before when ranking these dishes. Admittedly, this means the couple I had no frame of reference for (such as the wonton tacos and the quesadilla burger) may have had a slight leg up on their competition. However, I tried to temper that by more heavily considering all the individual elements of the dish. Did they have the appropriate balance of texture, or was an element soggy? Were any parts of the dish too salty or too saucy? Ultimately, this ranking reflects the order in which I'd get these items again; I wouldn't be surprised if you caught me eating at least a few of them in the not-too-distant future.