The Best Way To Reheat Spinach Artichoke Dip Until It's Bubbling Hot

Creamy spinach artichoke dip is delicious no matter how you serve it. We love it cold paired with crisp veggie scoopers like jicama and carrots, but there's something even more irresistible about this classic appetizer when the dip is bubbling hot. The umami flavors in the Parmesan cheese blend more easily in the dairy base, and the chunks of yummy artichoke become the textural focus of the dip. And although you can use your microwave or stir the mixture up on the stove to heat it, popping a dish of the dip in your oven is the best route for achieving bubbling hot and irresistibly gooey results.

Your oven (or toaster oven) provides consistent and uniform heating from all directions, ensuring that every part of the artichoke dip reaches the desired temperature. The combination of heat and slow, steady baking time allows the ingredients to meld together, creating a creamy and cohesive dip that has a fuller flavor. The oven's heat allows the top layer to develop a beautiful golden-brown crust while the inside becomes gooey and satisfying. The sight and aroma of the sizzling dip as it comes out of the oven is mouthwatering.