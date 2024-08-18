The Key To Perfect Quesadilla Fillings Every Time

Nothing hits like a quesadilla as an afterschool or post-work snack. It's so easy to plop your fillings inside a flour tortilla and cook it to perfection. But, there's potentially a major mistake you're making with your quesadillas that's disrupting their texture.

Like any good sandwich, you should get a little bit of everything with every bite of your quesadilla. If you leave your toppings whole, including large strips of chicken, colossal peppers, and mounds of cheese, you may not get an even dispersal. Moreover, layering those massive toppings with your cheese won't do any favors. Rather, it just sets you up for cheese that sloshes off to the side and fillings that somehow always manage to fall out.

Instead, you'll want to chop up all your ingredients, including proteins and vegetables, with your cheese before tucking the mixture neatly inside your wrap. The cheese will act as the glue that keeps the quesadilla shut, and you'll appreciate how you get a little bit of every filling in each bite. Use this trick for conventional pan quesadillas and ones made in the air fryer or on a sheet pan in the oven.