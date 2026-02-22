The Worst Pizza Hut Menu Item Ruins A Popular Pizza Topping

Every so often, Pizza Hut experiments with something new, once again stretching the limits of how far they can go with reinventing pizza. From stuffed crust and specialty pies to toppings that make your mouth water just hearing about them, they've done it all. But have they always done it well? Even the most popular Pizza Hut menu items can be hit or miss, and as far as our ranking is concerned, the Tavern-Style Double Pepperoni pizza is a downright miss.

Hitting the main menu nearly two years ago, Pizza Hut's Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza immediately impressed customers with its signature Chicago crispy thin crust. However, our reviewer opted for the medium original pan crust for a thicker base to hold not one, but two types of pepperoni toppings. True to the name, the Tavern-Style Double Pepperoni Pizza features both crispy-cupped pepperoni and regular pepperoni slices, scattered over sweet marinara sauce, and finished with Parmesan-oregano seasoning.

It sounds like a pepperoni-lover's dream come true, right? Wrong — the reality is merely "overwhelming and greasy", according to our reviewer. As it turns out, there is such a thing as too much pepperoni. Once you've already got the crispy-cupped pepperoni, the remaining topping becomes redundant. It doesn't bring anything new to the table, except for more grease, slightly chewier bites, and unnecessary richness. The thick, oily crust certainly doesn't help, either. If you ever decide to give this pizza a try, our reviewer recommends going with the original thin crust to avoid piling even more heaviness onto this already loaded pizza.