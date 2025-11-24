I Tried Pepperoni Pizzas From 6 Popular Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Pizza might sound simple as a concept, but it's a complicated beast in the kitchen and hitting all these notes is surprisingly rare, especially in the chain restaurant world. While pizza quality is inherently subjective, when it comes to pepperoni pies, there are some universal truths we can all agree on. The perfect pepperoni pizza has evenly distributed pepperoni rounds, sliced thin with a slightly crispy edge, the ideal cheese-to-sauce ratio, and a balanced crust that's light but chewy.

That said, I set out to find the best and worst of the pizza chain pepperoni slices. Every chain has its own interpretation of what that ideal pepperoni pizza should look like, and most of us have strong feelings about our favorite pizza chains, especially the ones we grew up with. Luckily, tasting these slices side-by-side offered some clarity. Some pies I remember fondly from my childhood didn't bring the same flavor, while others that had completely lapsed from my mind were a lot better than my tween memory served me. To give each of these pepperoni slices a fair chance, I took a bite of each back-to-back, comparing the dough, crust texture, sauciness, level of melty cheese, seasoning, pepperoni quality, and overall balance.