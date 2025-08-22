Does Greek-Style Pizza Have Anything To Do With Greece?

If you haven't tried Greek-style pizza, we're not surprised — unless you've spent a lot in New England, where the thick pan-baked pizza style is served up in countless local spots. Though pizza itself is not considered a staple dish of traditional Greek cuisine, Greek-style pizza certainly is connected to the heart of the country's diaspora. The New England pie was introduced and developed by Greek immigrants in the New England region of the U.S., beginning in the 1960s. In efforts to adapt their cooking to the American palette, Greek immigrants began slinging out Greek-style pizza, which admittedly is widely agreed to be a bit ... underwhelming, due to its oily, heavy nature.

A main hallmark of a Greek-style pizza is the quintessential bready crust baked in a round pan that's been oiled generously with olive oil, shortening, or even lard, resulting in a crust that is crisp on the bottom and undeniably greasy. The crunchy crust is contrasted by an oregano-seasoned sauce, which has been simmered to a concentrated tomato flavor, and thinned out with water or oil. And then there's the cheese, which is usually a combination of shredded mozzarella and cheddar or provolone cheese. Though pizza is certainly not traditional Greek cuisine, there are similar recipes that could have influenced the bready New England pizza type, such as Greek flatbread called ladenia, which resembles focaccia baked with toppings like tomatoes, onions, and olives.