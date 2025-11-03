How California Pizza Kitchen Survived Bankruptcy And Came Out On The Other Side

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reshaped the restaurant industry. Many places had to close overnight, losing their biggest source of income from dine-in customers. Though many quickly pivoted towards a delivery-and-takeout type of operation, the rapid loss of revenue still spelled doom. One restaurant that hit a rough patch as a result of the pandemic was California Pizza Kitchen, the iconic pizza chain that popularized California-style pizza. It declared bankruptcy in July 2020, alongside many other household names, but instead of throwing in the towel, CPK became one of the few restaurant chains that survived bankruptcy.

At the chain's lowest financial point, it was reportedly over $400 million in debt. Deep in the red, the chain could do little else but file for bankruptcy — yet even as it did so, CPK was looking steadily ahead, refusing to give up. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows the restaurant to stay open and arms the debtors with an approved plan for reorganizing the company's finances.

In the official press release announcing the bankruptcy, the then-CEO Jim Hyatt said, "Today's announcement is a step towards a stronger future for California Pizza Kitchen." And he wasn't wrong.