8 Restaurant Chains That Survived Bankruptcy

If you've seen the hit FX series "The Bear," you'll know that running a restaurant is tough. It seems like every episode there's a new obstacle for Carmy Berzatto and his team to hurdle, whether it's preparing for cutthroat reviewers, affording enough stock, offering timely attentive service, or simply getting customers through the door. It's a TV series, sure, but many have praised its accurate representation of the industry.

So, if one restaurant is hard, imagine what it is like to run an entire chain. Throw in recessions, pandemics, and a cost of living crisis, and running a restaurant business seems like a nightmare. For many restaurant chains, factors like this, perhaps unsurprisingly, led them straight into bankruptcy. But resilience, forward-thinking, and modernization also helped many survive the financial chaos.

Below, we've listed a few of the biggest restaurant chains to survive bankruptcy. From Planta to Fuddruckers to Logan's Roadhouse, get ready to learn some major comeback stories.