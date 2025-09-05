Nowadays, it's hard to leave the house without seeing a fast-food chain of some sort. According to Ibis World, there were more than 213,000 fast-food restaurants in the U.S. alone as of 2024. But it hasn't always been this way.

The fast-food industry that we know today started to take root in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, with many major chains getting their start in these decades. But it was in the 1970s that the industry really started to expand. Many Americans look back on this decade with fondness, remembering heading to Pizza Hut, McDonald's, or Arby's to fill up on fast-food classics while they dined with family, friends, or first dates.

Want to take a trip down memory lane? We're rounding up some of the biggest fast-food chains of the 1970s. Some are no longer with us, but plenty have stood the test of time and are still part of the fast-food landscape today.