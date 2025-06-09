The 1970s Seafood Chain Restaurant That Only Has 3 Locations Remaining In One US State

So what happened to Arthur Treacher's? Mostly a string of bad luck. The British-style chain was dependent on using the fish traditionally used in fish and chips: cod. In the mid-70s, a political showdown between Iceland and the U.K. that spiralled into an event known as the Cod Wars led to the closing of fishing zones, and the price of cod skyrocketed in the States. In 1979, Arthur Treacher's was bought by frozen fish-stick brand Mrs. Paul's.

The new owners wanted to cut costs and boost the sales of their own pre-existing products at the same time. This led to a switch from cod to pollock, which didn't go down well with customers. Arthur Treacher's would change hands several times over the coming years as different companies tried to turn the fortunes of the brand around, eventually being acquired by Nathan's Famous in 2006 following a licensing deal.

Nathan's Famous started introducing some co-branded locations. A few of those Arthur Treacher's inside of Nathan's still survive in the New York area, but only three stand-alone stores are left, all in the Cleveland area. But all is not lost. One of those stores is actually a new location that opened in Cleveland Heights in 2025. Could this be the start of a comeback for a once-famous fast food brand? Only time will tell.