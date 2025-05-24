The 11 Herbs And Spices You Need To Recreate KFC's Fried Chicken Batter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For decades, KFC's clandestine blend of 11 herbs and spices was the stuff of fast-food legend — closely guarded and locked away in a vault in Louisville, Kentucky. But in 2016, KFC's secret weapon leaked when a journalist from the Chicago Tribune interviewed Joe Ledington, the nephew of Colonel Sanders. A scrapbook emerged, and in it was an old recipe, which Ledington claimed was the secret blend.

While the handwritten recipe's authenticity is debatable, our urge to fry chicken like the Colonel is undeniable. Ever since the elusive mix featuring eleven herbs and spices spilled out, we've all gone wild trying to recreate the original Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe. This mixture ranges from bold paprika to garlic and a rich saltiness (in the best way) to create layers of flavor and dive bomb the palate with a complex, almost addictive savoriness. When those flavors combine with that hefty, unmistakable crunch, oh wow. Wow, wow, wow.

KFC has never officially confirmed the leak, but taste tests suggest that it's pretty clucking close. They are: salt, black pepper, basil, oregano, thyme, dried mustard, paprika, celery salt, garlic. KFC's signature flavor — with its savory, slightly peppery, and aromatic coating — also packs its punch from a hefty dose of white pepper (three teaspoons) and a bit of dried ginger, both of which are commonly used in Chinese cuisine. But here's the thing: Knowing the spices is only half the battle. To truly fry chicken worthy of the Colonel, it's all about nailing the technique, especially the batter.