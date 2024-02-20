MSG Is The Not-So-Secret Ingredient To Upgrade Fried Chicken Batter

If you aim to upgrade your go-to fried chicken batter recipe, we have a secret ingredient to make your fried chicken taste even better. Actually, it's a not-so-secret ingredient — it's monosodium glutamate (MSG). MSG is an ingredient every household should have and stock up on. Why? Because a mere sprinkle goes a long way in elevating salinity, from broth to fried chicken batter. When added to fried chicken batter, MSG will help enhance the savory flavors of seasoning and elevate the natural flavors of chicken meat.

Ready to add MSG to your fried chicken batter? Simply mix about a teaspoon of MSG into your fried chicken's seasoning blend. Alternatively, you could incorporate MSG directly into the flour dredge. And of course, you can always do both. Or, you could add MSG to your chicken brine, mirroring the practices of KFC and Chick-fil-A, to further enhance the meat's natural flavors.