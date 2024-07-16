Why White Pepper Is So Commonly Used In China

Salt and pepper — these two condiments are seemingly ubiquitous dining table stalwarts, although not in all culinary spheres. Head to a casual Asian dining spot, and discover a new range of do-it-yourself tableside flavors; chili pastes, fish sauce, sugar, and in Chinese-style eateries, a container of white pepper. This spice may seem reminiscent to black pepper, but it's not identical and arises far more commonly in Chinese kitchens.

This condiment originates from a shared pepper plant, only it is processed in a different fashion. As opposed to black pepper which is made from unripened berries that dry and shrivel into black peppercorns, white pepper is made from ripened berries with the skin removed, which creates a less pungent, but more consistent hot and peppery taste. The flavor difference between white and black pepper takes on further complexities based on the variety, but generally, the culinary applications are quite distinct.

As a result, it's both the appearance and flavor that white pepper is China's spice of choice. Cooks prefer it for its lack of remnant flakes, with its white texture blending seamlessly into applications. And additionally, the likable flavor similarly complements other aromatics, whether it's as a spice base or a finishing garnish. Such a subtle nature makes it a Chinese culinary favorite.