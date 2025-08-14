This Massive Pizza Chain Has Actually Survived Bankruptcy Twice

It was a near-universal experience for '80s and '90s kids in the suburbs. You'd been bopping around the mall, working up an appetite while trying all the massage chairs in Brookstone and staring at the lava lamps in Spencer's, it was time to hit up the food court. More specifically, Sbarro. But the heyday of the food court pizza chain, which actually started as an authentic Italian grocery store in Brooklyn in 1956, has passed. Sbarro survived bankruptcy twice in its long history, and while it's still kicking, it's not as ubiquitous as it once was.

The company first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011 after being hit hard by the Great Recession. The recession not only affected the price of goods but also the way people shopped; mall culture just wasn't what it used to be. The bankruptcy filing was part of a massive reorganization effort that would allow the company to reduce its debt by $195 million, per The New York Times.

"Sbarro intends to emerge expeditiously from Chapter 11 as a stronger, well capitalized and more competitive company," the company said in the filing. Sbarro emerges from the first round of bankruptcy in November 2011, and things were looking promising. There was a new CEO, Jim Greco, who had a proven track record of saving other struggling restaurant chains from financial insecurity. For months, the chain's restructuring plan seemed to be going smoothly. But that wouldn't last long.