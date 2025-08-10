Why Red Lobster Went Bankrupt (No, It Wasn't The Endless Shrimp Campaign)

When Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, it came as a shock, but in retrospect, it was just the first sign that an era of American dining was coming to an end. Founded in 1968 in Florida, Red Lobster was once one of the big success stories of casual dining. It grew to be a nationwide powerhouse in the 1980s and 90s, becoming one of the founding chains of Darden Restaurants, along with the likes of Olive Garden, and bringing somewhat affordable seafood to many parts of the country that had previously lacked access to it. Even as growth stalled in the 2000s, it remained culturally ubiquitous — shouted out by Beyoncé and famous for highly anticipated Endless Shrimp promotion each year. It takes a lot to kill something that successful, and it turns out that way more than cheap shrimp led to Red Lobster's bankruptcy.

The real story is a classic one of corporate mismanagement and cost-cutting, colliding with the structural issues many other casual dining chains have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Lobster went through multiple ownership changes in the past decade, along with a parade of short-lived CEOs who seemed more focused on slashing expenses and extracting short-term value than on attracting new customers or building long-term profitability. With stagnant sales even before the pandemic, the chain was also already on sharky ground. And so when inflation caused restaurant prices to climb and customers started tightening their spending, Red Lobster was doomed.