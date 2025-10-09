Domino's First Brand Refresh In 13 Years Is Bright, Bold, And Kind Of Boring

It has been over a decade since Domino's undertook a full brand refresh, and these are fraught times for such change. But if you fear that the pizza chain might be headed toward the sort of catastrophic feedback that befell Cracker Barrel's recent attempt to change its logo, well, this one definitely isn't going to make the same kind of splash.

Realistically, I eat more Domino's pizza than I would like to admit. So, I've seen a fair number of its boxes and promotional materials over the past 13 years. I even have the rewards account, so I am constantly receiving promotional emails from the company. But if I weren't told that the company was refreshing its branding, I honestly might not have noticed the change at all.

Listed among the new brand elements in Domino's press release are a new "bolder" font, brighter packaging and hotter colors (are those not essentially the same thing?), and what the pizza chain is referring to as both a "name-bending jingle" and a "cravemark," apparently meaning that it hired Shaboozey to cram a couple of extra M's into the middle of the company name. It is not what you would call inspiring stuff. And the numbers that it has attached to show the efficacy of the new look are not inspiring either.