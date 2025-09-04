Logos are more than just graphics — they're visual representations of how a brand sees itself (and how it wants to be perceived by its target audience). Yet in order to achieve its desired business objectives over time, nearly every major company or brand has undergone a visual refresh of some kind, and restaurants are no exception.

Since a company's logo tends to function as a visual and emotional anchor for its brand, there are plenty of reasons why a restaurant may opt for a change. It could be an attempt to stay relevant, perhaps by streamlining the look and feel for a younger, more modern audience, or by incorporating contemporary design trends and technologies. Other times, a logo revamp may be part and parcel of a strategic pivot in business positioning; for example, when Dunkin' dropped the "donuts" to focus on its other menu items, or Domino's deleting "pizza" to emphasize it's about more than just pizza pie.

Of course, a restaurant's logo can evoke positive feelings and favorable associations, as well — the type that make customers willing to spend their hard-earned dollars. Consequently, any shifts in identity and messaging may also trigger a backlash, with customers feeling a symbolic tie has been severed from the brand's roots. Let's take a closer look at the 11 biggest restaurant logo changes of all time, including the public reaction to these drastic brand re-designs.