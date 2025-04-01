How To Get A Free Breakfast From IHOP On Your Birthday

Compared to the over 30 chain restaurants that offer fun birthday rewards, IHOP definitely takes the most unique approach. Instead of sending you a coupon, it sends you its version of cryptocurrency. It's digitized its pancakes into PanCoins, so you can easily manage and earn rewards.

For every five dollars you spend, you earn one PanCoin. To redeem your coins, you have to log in to your account, select the reward you want to use, and add it at checkout or show it to a cashier. However, you can only redeem one reward per customer the day you go. With that said, you can use these coins to get a free breakfast or lunch item. Five PanCoins will get a fountain drink, eight will get you any kids meals, and 20 PanCoins will get you an order of thick and fluffy French toast or four flavored pancakes. You can choose from the following pancake options: strawberry banana, New York cheesecake, double blueberry, Mexican tres leches, buttermilk chocolate chip, cinn-a-stack, and chocolate with chocolate chips. Thirty PanCoins will get you a split-decision breakfast, breakfast sampler, or quick 2-egg breakfast. Considering most of these dishes and specialty pancakes with fun toppings cost more than $12, it's definitely worth it to save your PanCoins for an extra special meal.

Luckily, you can turn your dollars into PanCoins in two easy ways: First, you can scan the QR code at the bottom of your receipt. This will allow you to pay your bill in the app and earn PanCoins. If you don't want to pay on your phone, you can enter or scan a 13-digit code on your receipt to collect coins. PanCoins are earned when dining in, and when using the IHOP app or website.