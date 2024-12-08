IHOP Vs Denny's: Which Breakfast Spot Has The Better Pancakes?

When you think of classic American breakfast chains, there are probably a few that come to mind, like Waffle House or Cracker Barrel. But where do you go when you have a particular hankering for pancakes? Sure, you can find pancakes at pretty much any breakfast diner joint (and in a pinch you can even make pancakes in your air fryer), but not all pancakes are created equal. That's why I decided to pit two national chains against each other in a battle to see whose pancakes are superior: IHOP or Denny's?

To their credit, each chain boasts a stunning variety of menu items that will make it easy for pretty much any palate to find something that sounds yummy, so you're not limited to just plain pancakes. But each restaurant also dresses up pancakes in their own way that makes them seem hard to pass up when flipping through a menu. In addition to its plain buttermilk pancakes, IHOP offers Maple Bacon Pancakes, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes, and even New York Cheesecake Pancakes. At Denny's, on the other hand, you can choose from original pancakes or Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Choconana Pancakes, and Double Berry Banana Strawberry Pancakes, to name a few. Dressing up or stuffing pancakes is an easy feat, but nailing down a stellar base recipe that can highlight any number of toppings is harder. I got plain pancakes with butter and syrup from each chain and tested them for texture and flavor to determine which chain's pancakes are superior.

