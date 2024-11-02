The Parchment Paper Hack To Make Quick Pancake Breakfasts In The Air Fryer

The air fryer is a fashionable appliance that quickly cooks and crisps a broad range of vegetables, proteins, and breads. As far as air-fried breakfast foods go, hash browns and French toast are perfect candidates, but the one dish we have advised against putting in the air fryer is pancakes. Well, now we've found a way to make the impossible possible by using parchment paper to cook a batch of pancakes in your air fryer.

While liquid batter usually creates a goopy, burnt mess to scrub off of the bottom of your air fryer, layers of parchment paper act like a series of mini baking sheets to maintain the form of each pancake, while also allowing you to bake a whole stack of them at once. To execute the hack, line the air fryer basket with a folded sheet of parchment paper, topping it with around two tablespoons of reasonably thick pancake batter. Using a squeezy bottle, like one of these inexpensive Brightform squirt bottles will help you make perfectly formed pancake mounds. Once you've doled out the first pancake, top the batter with a second sheet of parchment paper and a second pancake. Repeat this process up to six times — or however many you can stack in your air fryer — before sliding the basket into the appliance. Bake your stack of pancakes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 8 minutes. Depending on the air fryer you're using, you might need to adjust the temperature to a slightly lower temperature like 360 or 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

