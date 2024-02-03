20 Breakfast Foods You Didn't Know You Could Make In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer has arguably gotten much more buzz than any other kitchen appliance in recent years. This countertop appliance is so popular for both its affordability and because the machine requires much less oil than cooking foods on the stovetop or in an oven. Moreover, air fryers can be used for much more than just cooking crisp French fries or reheating leftovers. They're very useful for the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

It's the perfect appliance for preparing many varieties of breakfast fare. The air circulation in the machine will perfectly crisp up everything from frozen waffles to hash browns, while also reducing the need to add a hefty dose of oil to dishes like fried eggs. In an effort to make the most of your air fryer, we've compiled a list of some of the breakfast foods you should consider cooking with it.