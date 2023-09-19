Air Fryer Keto Sausage Balls Recipe

For this 5-ingredient recipe, you'll start with pork breakfast sausage. The spicy variety adds a lot of flavor, but you can also choose regular, sage, or even maple based on your heat tolerance, taste preferences, and carb allowance. You'll also need shredded cheddar cheese, full-fat cream cheese, an egg, and blanched, super-fine almond flour.

You'll get the best results if you shred your own cheese fresh off the block. Pre-shredded cheese may add convenience, but it also includes additives and fillers that keep the shreds from clumping together in the bag. If you're following a super clean keto diet or just looking for a cheese option that melts more evenly, shredding it yourself is the way to go.

Additionally, you'll want to make sure to use almond flour, not almond meal. Almond meal is made from raw, unpeeled almonds, which are more coarsely ground and give you a "meatier," more rustic chew. Almond flour, on the other hand, is made from blanched, skinless almonds that are ground into a fine powder. This gives you the smoother texture that this recipe is intended to have.