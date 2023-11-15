Air Fry Frozen Breakfast Pastries For The Crunchiest, Flakiest Outer Shell

It may be tempting to let your croissants come to room temperature on the counter before tossing them in the air fryer — but resist the urge, as any defrosting ahead of time can lead to a soggy pastry. Plus, it's easier just to throw them straight in the basket frozen anyway. Like with most air fryer recipes, you don't need to add oil to the basket, and pastries typically have so much butter that extra grease is unnecessary. For an ultra-crackly outer shell, however, you can brush them with an egg wash and sprinkle on turbinado sugar (you know, the chunky brown crystals) before you begin air frying. An egg and water wash will turn your desserts shiny and golden, while an egg alone will produce a darker hue.

If this is your first time making pastries in the air fryer, start out with five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then flip your treats and pop them back in the device for another three minutes. You'll want them to be golden brown and, of course, heated all the way through when they're done. Bigger desserts will, of course, take a little longer to finish cooking; while croissants should take around 10 minutes, turnovers could take as much as 16 minutes depending on the size. Keep an eye on your pastries while they air fry so they don't get too stiff a crust or burnt, and you'll end up with perfect morning desserts that are crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.