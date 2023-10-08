How Long It Takes To Cook Crispy Hash Browns In An Air Fryer
When you're making a full Sunday breakfast for the family, it can be daunting to juggle cooking eggs, pancakes, potatoes, and more all at once. Luckily, there's a quick, easy way to knock out one of those dishes that won't have you waiting by the stove. For tasty, optimally crunchy hash browns, try cooking them in the air fryer. Unlike the other breakfast items mentioned (eggs, pancakes), hash browns are meant to be super crispy, so the air fryer is the ideal method here.
While this is essentially a set-it-and-forget-it method, the timeframe for air fryer hash browns depends on the type of potatoes you're cooking, and whether they're fresh or frozen. If you're crisping up shredded, frozen spuds, they'll typically be done after about 20 minutes in an air fryer set to 370 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have frozen diced potatoes, however, you'll want to go for about 30 minutes at the same temperature, or 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And for frozen hash brown patties, it'll take around 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. These types of breakfast spuds are the easiest to make, but if you'd prefer to grate fresh potatoes yourself, you should only need to air fry them for 8 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
How to air fry hash browns
You'll typically want to preheat your air fryer before popping your hash browns in, so they begin crisping up right from the get-go. Whether you're using shredded potatoes, diced spuds, or patties, spray the basket with just a little olive oil. In the same vein, toss your hash browns (even the grated ones) in a little oil and some seasonings first. You can keep it simple with salt and pepper, or include a little garlic powder, onion powder, rosemary, or paprika. No matter which type of potatoes you're making, you'll want to make sure they're spread out in an even layer in the air fryer basket. It's okay if the shredded ones overlap just a little, but too much will increase their cooking time.
Regardless of the overall timing, make sure to stop and flip everything halfway through. And although we've outlined recommended cooking times above, every device is different. Before you turn off your machine, make sure your hash browns have achieved your desired level of crispiness. If they're not quite there yet, pop them back in for a few more minutes.