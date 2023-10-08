How Long It Takes To Cook Crispy Hash Browns In An Air Fryer

When you're making a full Sunday breakfast for the family, it can be daunting to juggle cooking eggs, pancakes, potatoes, and more all at once. Luckily, there's a quick, easy way to knock out one of those dishes that won't have you waiting by the stove. For tasty, optimally crunchy hash browns, try cooking them in the air fryer. Unlike the other breakfast items mentioned (eggs, pancakes), hash browns are meant to be super crispy, so the air fryer is the ideal method here.

While this is essentially a set-it-and-forget-it method, the timeframe for air fryer hash browns depends on the type of potatoes you're cooking, and whether they're fresh or frozen. If you're crisping up shredded, frozen spuds, they'll typically be done after about 20 minutes in an air fryer set to 370 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have frozen diced potatoes, however, you'll want to go for about 30 minutes at the same temperature, or 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And for frozen hash brown patties, it'll take around 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. These types of breakfast spuds are the easiest to make, but if you'd prefer to grate fresh potatoes yourself, you should only need to air fry them for 8 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.