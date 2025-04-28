The Well-Known Restaurant Chain That Invented The Pizza Box

Ever since a Naples pizza-maker created the Margherita pizza in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Norway — one of the most popular types of pizza today — pizza has been a favorite meal around the world. When American soldiers returned to the U.S. after World War II, they craved the Italian pizza pie, and so pizza shops offered take-out. But pizzas then were delivered in large paper bags, which did little to keep the pizzas warm and were impossible to stack.

Bakery pastry boxes replaced the bags, but with the buildup of steam emitted from pizza, they were prone to collapsing. Still, the pastry boxes were pretty much the standard for pizza delivery until 1965, when the pizza box we know today was invented by Domino's founder, Tom Monaghan.

In 1960, Monaghan and his brother Jim borrowed $500 to purchase a failing pizza shop called Dominick's in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Tom grew the business while he was studying architecture at university, but with his focus on fast delivery, he dropped out of school and turned his full attention to the pizza shop, which he renamed Domino's in 1965. He landed on the idea of promising a 30 minute or less delivery window and realized that the flimsy bakery boxes couldn't be stacked when he was delivering multiple pizzas, so he set out to design a sturdier box.