Dunkin' Logo Evolution: Every Version In The Company's 75-Year History

Over the last 75 years, Dunkin' has evolved from a modest donut shop into a global juggernaut. The brand offers everything from canned and bottled coffees to breakfast sandwiches to stuffed bagel minis filled with cream cheese (as well as its viral secret menu items). Along the way, its logo has seen just as much transformation as its menu, shifting from a charming handwritten script to the bold, minimalist Dunkin' wordmark.

Each version reflected a design trend while mirroring cultural shifts, brand priorities, and consumer tastes of the time. With over 14,000 locations around the world across almost 40 countries as August 2025, Dunkin' remains one of the world's leading coffee and fast food donut chains — a far cry from its humble beginnings in Quincy, Massachusetts. The brand's visual identity has been key to that growth, blending familiarity with modern flair.

Simply put, Dunkin's logo evolution reflects a balance of fun and function. Ranging from playful choices to bold moves, every iteration marked a deliberate shift in how the brand wanted to be perceived. Here's a look at every major logo Dunkin' has rolled out since 1950 and what each version signaled about the brand at the time.