8 Bottled And Canned Dunkin' Coffees, Ranked

America may run on Dunkin' — or so the slogan goes, anyway — but most of us imagine the Dunkin' in question to be a coffee purchased at one of the chain's plentiful locations. There's another way to run on Dunkin', as it turns out, and that would be by purchasing a bottled or canned beverage at a grocery store or gas station.

Advertisement

Indeed, there's a whole world of Dunkin' beverages readily at our disposal, with no trip through the drive-thru required. Starting in 2017, Dunkin' (back when it was Dunkin' Donuts – remember those days?) dropped a line of bottled iced coffees, with flavors reminiscent of those you'd find in-store: French vanilla, mocha, espresso, and original. Somewhere along the way, the espresso favor was phased out in favor of caramel, and this power-quad of flavors has remained steadily available at major grocery stores. In 2023, Dunkin' released a bakery-inspired trio of canned iced coffees, and though these sweet sips are a little harder to come by, two of the flavors — brownie batter donut and cake batter donut — are still available in certain stores and locations.

Advertisement

I consider myself to be both a lifelong Dunkin' fan and someone who enjoys the brand's bottled iced coffees. So, I've put them to the taste test, alongside the canned ones and some larger bottled varieties — like butter pecan and unsweetened. To determine which Dunkin' bottled and canned coffees are the best (and which ones are skippable), I paid attention to overall flavor balance and which ones felt true to the flavor they were meant to be representing. I also noted any flavors that were downright awful or those that were just okay, but couldn't really stand out above the rest.