Is Dunkin Running Out Of Donuts? Shortages Hit Several US Stores

While America runs on Dunkin', it seems that it might be running out — of its lineup of donuts, that is. Last week, customers in towns across Nebraska were met with signs pasted on their local cafes' doors and drive-thru windows with messages informing them that the pastries weren't available due to a "manufacturing error." Fans based in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the surrounding suburbs have also been experiencing a similar doughnut drought, with some employees citing a supply chain issue while others claimed that delivery trucks arrived without donuts inside. In Omaha, Nebraska, one store manager said, via AP News, that it was a national issue and that Dunkin's corporate headquarters ordered her not to provide information about the cause of the shortage.

Jack D'Amato, a spokesperson for Inspire Brands, the restaurant company that owns Dunkin', offered AP News some explanation, telling them that there was an issue with a single supplier that affected stores in Nebraska and some other states. While D'Amato did not signal the other states impacted, he did note that it encompassed about 4% of Dunkin's total 9,500 locations. Investigations about what caused the issue with the supplier are still underway, but Bryce Bares, the owner of several Dunkin franchise stores in Nebraska, told the Omaha World-Herald that locations had received products that were not up to par. The problem, however, has since been corrected and some stores have already begun restocking their donut shelves.

