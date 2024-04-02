14 Breakfast Sandwiches From Around The World

Breakfast in India can go hard on the spice front, which is the case for the masala dosa. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You might be wondering why India didn't just come up with a different type of food to start the day instead of repurposing the ubiquitous dosa for yet another meal. After all, it's not like Indian cuisine has a shortage of ingredients or creativity.

The answer is that, historically, breakfast food just wasn't its own category of food. The concept of breakfast as a meal didn't really take in Southern India until the 17th century, after the arrival of British colonists. Before that, many people skipped breakfast and went straight to lunch because it worked best for their agrarian lifestyles. Although Western breakfasts, like cereal, have become more popular, the culture has still clung on to its regional favorites — like the dosa.

If you want to try making breakfast dosas at home, be sure to prepare the batter in advance. It must rest for at least eight hours before you can use it. Once it's finished cooking, fill your breakfast dosas with flavorful fillings like seasoned potatoes and coconut chutney.