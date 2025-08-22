How Burger King's Whopper Got Its Iconic Name

What would you name your fast food burger if you had a restaurant chain? What would be your iconic menu item? McDonald's has the Big Mac, Wendy's has the Baconator, A&W has the Burger Family, and Burger King has had the Whopper since 1957. You have to admit it's a punchy, memorable name. Even if you're not a big fan of the burger, you know what a Whopper is. According to Burger King, the restaurant sells 2.1 billion Whoppers every year, so many other people are familiar with it as well. However, there would be no Whopper without co-founder Jim McLamore and his fateful decision to eat a burger at a different restaurant.

McLamore was visiting a brand-new Burger King with co-founder Dave Edgerton in 1957, but no customers were coming in. Instead, customers were lined up at a nearby burger joint, which McLamore described as dirty and depressing, drawn by a sign advertising a big burger. He got curious and ordered one for himself and Edgerton to see what the fuss was about. What he got was a giant, fully dressed quarter-pound burger. He loved it. On their way back to Miami, McLamore had a drink and proposed that Burger King make its own signature burger. It would be large and fully dressed, and its name would go right under the sign to help attract customers. He decided they'd call it the Whopper, a word people would instantly recognize as meaning something big.