The Best Day To Visit Burger King Is Wednesday. Here's Why

Nothing can help you get through the midweek slump quite like grabbing a delicious meal from Burger King — and there is no better day to get one other than on Wednesdays. The best time to stop by the famed fast food brand is on hump day, when the chain offers discounts and deals on some of their best menu items. Whopper Wednesdays allows for customers to score a Whopper burger or an Impossible Whopper for about $3.99, depending on your location.

For many, the Burger King's flame-grilled Whopper costs around $6, while the Impossible Whopper (the vegan alternative that uses a plant-based patty) sells for just over $7. But the hot Whopper Wednesdays deal can only be found on Wednesdays on the Burger King app or if you order your food online through the website. One Whopper fact you may not know is that this deal can also only be acquired after 10:30 am following the BK breakfast time. The promo allows for only one burger per customer and is a great money-saving hack, as the sandwich is valued at almost $3 less on Wednesdays than when you order on a different day.