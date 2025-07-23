The Best Day To Visit Burger King Is Wednesday. Here's Why
Nothing can help you get through the midweek slump quite like grabbing a delicious meal from Burger King — and there is no better day to get one other than on Wednesdays. The best time to stop by the famed fast food brand is on hump day, when the chain offers discounts and deals on some of their best menu items. Whopper Wednesdays allows for customers to score a Whopper burger or an Impossible Whopper for about $3.99, depending on your location.
For many, the Burger King's flame-grilled Whopper costs around $6, while the Impossible Whopper (the vegan alternative that uses a plant-based patty) sells for just over $7. But the hot Whopper Wednesdays deal can only be found on Wednesdays on the Burger King app or if you order your food online through the website. One Whopper fact you may not know is that this deal can also only be acquired after 10:30 am following the BK breakfast time. The promo allows for only one burger per customer and is a great money-saving hack, as the sandwich is valued at almost $3 less on Wednesdays than when you order on a different day.
Here's how you can get deals on Whopper Wednesdays
One way to obtain your cheaper burger on Whopper Wednesday is via the Burger King app. Once downloaded on your mobile device, make a free account, and you'll be well on your way to claiming your beefy (or veggie) grilled sammy. In the app, head over to the "offers" tab and find the Wednesday promotion. When you see the deal, click on it to customize your lunch order and tap on your preferred location. Make sure you choose the correct place so you're not hunting down your much-needed Whopper at the wrong eatery.
For those without the phone application, the BK website also contains the meal deal for purchase. When you reach the site, enter your closest venue and find the "offers" section at the bottom of your screen next to the "rewards" tag. There, you will see a list of current daily sales and deals for menu products. Search for the Whopper and Impossible Whopper Wednesday bargain, and, once again, select your modifications. If it's not Wednesday, the offer will not appear on either the app or the website. And don't forget to grab a gold paper crown when you pick up your burgers because you got your BK your way.