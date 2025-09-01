Why Domino's Was Forced To Abandon Its Famous 30-Minute Delivery Promise

Thirty minutes or it's free. If you're over a certain age, you know exactly what that statement means. But many members of Gen Z may never have heard it. The phrase was once a well-known rule of pizza delivery in the 1980s and all but vanished in the 1990s. It dated back to 1979, when Domino's, in an attempt to compete with Pizza Hut, promoted its pizza as a better and faster alternative. At the time, Pizza Hut did not offer delivery. The promotion was hugely popular — until the unthinkable happened. A driver, in a hurry to meet the deadline, was involved in a collision.

One of the first major accidents occurred in 1985. With reportedly only seven minutes to spare to meet the 30-minute guarantee, a teenage Domino's delivery driver pulled out of a parking lot into traffic and immediately hit another car, causing injuries and damage. How did the manager of the Domino's store respond? They handed the pizza to another driver and told them there was still time to deliver it. It sounds absurd today, but drivers — many of them teenagers — were under intense pressure to deliver pizza on time. Compensation and bonuses were directly tied to how well stores upheld the 30-minute guarantee.

In 1989, another accident had more severe consequences. Jean Kinder was broadsided when a Domino's driver ran a red light, resulting in serious head and spinal injuries. A jury awarded her $78 million in punitive damages, though she later settled for less. That lawsuit ended the guarantee, but it was still not the worst of the consequences for Domino's.