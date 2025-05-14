10 Differences Between Domino's And Pizza Hut, Explained
Out of all the national pizza chains out there, Domino's and Pizza Hut may just be the most recognizable. They're seemingly everywhere, beckoning you toward a takeout pie with various coupons and the wafting smell of pepperoni crisping in the oven. Although the two pizza joints share many similarities, they're quite different from one another in a variety of ways, from their menu offerings to their drinks and beyond. Understanding the differences between these two iconic pizza brands can help ensure that you choose the right one for whatever kind of pizza you're craving.
We've discovered a variety of differences between the two brands and listed them here for you to give you a better sense of what you can expect from each one the next time you visit. Hopefully, knowing a bit more about how each of these companies works will guide you in the right direction for the best possible takeout pizza situation. These are the differences between Domino's and Pizza Hut that you should know about.
Pizza Hut has more U.S. locations than Domino's
If you have a Pizza Hut and a Domino's both around the corner from your house or apartment, then it may not matter much to you how many of each are in the country. This is especially true if you live in a big city or bustling suburban area, where there are likely plenty of pizza places to choose from. But if you live somewhere more rural, farther out from the nearest pizza joint, opting for a chain that has more locations might mean the difference between getting your pizza delivered in 45 minutes versus not getting one at all.
As it turns out, Pizza Hut has more U.S. locations than its pizza counterpart, boasting over 6,600 locations. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of places where you can snag a Domino's pie — the chain has over 5,600 locations in the country. This means that there's a slightly greater chance that you're located close to a Pizza Hut, but in many cases, you could be just a short drive away from your nearest Domino's location as well. Make sure you check both on the map before you order pizza from either.
You can find a wider array of pasta dishes at Domino's
Pizza Hut and Domino's are, of course, pizza places first and foremost. But that doesn't mean that pizza is the only dish that either of the chains offers. Go a little deeper into the menu, and you'll find a whole slew of both savory and sweet to choose from. Although it may be a slightly unconventional order, you can get pasta from either of these chain pizza joints. Whether you just don't feel like boiling water for pasta yourself or your whole group wants pizza but you're craving a bowl of something warm and comforting, snagging yourself a pasta dish from either of these restaurants can be a good idea.
That being said, you're going to have more pasta options when you order from Domino's than when you go to Pizza Hut instead. At Pizza Hut, you'll have only four pasta options to choose from. That's not nothing, but it doesn't provide you with much variety. On the other hand, Domino's has five pastas to choose from, including a Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese that's a marked departure from the options you'll see at either pizza joint. So, when you want a slightly larger pasta selection to choose from, it seems like Domino's is the way to go.
You get a deal from Domino's for ordering more pizza
Go to either Domino's or Pizza Hut (or visit their websites online), and you'll notice that they both offer a slew of coupons and value deals that can help you save money on dinner. That being said, those offers differ slightly between the two restaurants, so knowing which chain offers which discounts can be helpful in determining which may be a better deal. When it comes to ordering from a group, Domino's might just be the right choice, depending on what you want to order. That's because the chain has a group ordering deal that can save you some serious cash if you're ordering a ton of pizzas at once.
For example, if you're ordering four to six pizzas for a group, you'll enjoy 10% off your order. For an even bigger group, when you're ordering seven to nine pizzas, you can get 15% off. And if you're trying to feed a big crowd with 10 or more pizzas, you'll get a whopping 20% off your order. Of course, you should also check out Pizza Hut's deals before settling on a final pizza purchasing decision, but when you're feeding a big group, Domino's definitely offers a serious incentive.
Pizza Hut offers more toppings than Domino's
For some people, it's all about the basic toppings. They're just looking for cheese, pepperoni, and maybe some black olives if they're feeling really wild. But for other pizza lovers, packing as many different ingredients onto a pizza is part of the fun of eating one in the first place. If you fall into the latter category, Pizza Hut may just be your preferred pizza chain, considering the fact that it offers more non-cheese toppings than Domino's does. There's not a huge difference, but there's enough that it may sway your decision about where to go for your next pizza run.
At Pizza Hut, you'll find 21 non-cheese topping options. At Domino's, there are only 18. At the same time, there are more cheese options at Domino's, so that's something to consider if you'd prefer to load on extra cheese instead of more meat- or veggie-focused toppings. However, both restaurants will allow you to customize your toppings, helping you achieve the pizza of your dreams.
Domino's has better stuffed crust pizza than Pizza Hut
Everyone has their own opinions when it comes to their favorite pizza joints — and their favorite offerings at said joints — so it's hard to definitively say that Domino's actually does have better stuffed crust pizza than Pizza Hut. And considering the fact that Pizza Hut has offered stuffed crust pizza for considerably longer than Domino's has, it's contentious to assert that Domino's stuffed crust is actually better than the original. But, many online reviews seem to corroborate the fact that Domino's stuffed crust is a step above Pizza Hut's.
There are a few reasons why the Domino's version comes in above the competition. First of all, there's the flavor of the crust itself. It has a nice, cheesy, garlicky seasoning to it, which creates a flavorful bite even beyond the cheese. However, the texture of said cheese also plays a role here — it's more melted and not as stringy as the Pizza Hut version of the same product. Of course, you may have to try them both for yourself to determine your specific favorite, but we side with online reviews here: Domino's stuffed crust pizza wins.
You can get Coke products at Domino's and Pepsi products at Pizza Hut
When you're deciding which pizza chain to order from, the pizza itself should be your biggest concern. However, it's not the only factor you should consider when making your decision. If you're going to be ordering drinks from the chain, you should also think about what you want to sip on: a Coke or a Pepsi?
If you're the kind of person who prefers Coke or Coke products, then Domino's is going to be your best bet. It offers all of your favorite Coke drinks in a variety of sizes, so you can order enough for just yourself or to feed a whole group. On the other hand, Pizza Hut is known for carrying Pepsi products, including Mountain Dew. The drinks may not be your biggest or most important consideration when making a choice between Domino's and Pizza Hut, but if you're already leaning one way or another, the drinks decision could ultimately sway your decision.
Domino's sells loaded tots, and Pizza Hut doesn't
Who says you can't order a side dish just because you're ordering a pizza instead of, say, a burger? Certainly not us — and not Domino's. You can get a variety of main and side dishes other than pizza at both chains, but Domino's offers something special: its signature loaded tots. They're just what they sound like: tater tots covered with a variety of toppings. The chain sells them in three different flavors, including Philly Cheese Steak, Cheddar Bacon, and Melty 3-Cheese, all of which offer a cheese-heavy snacking situation that can pair nicely with pizza.
Although you'll find other side dishes at Pizza Hut, this chain doesn't carry this very specific and strangely delicious side dish. On the other hand, you can snag wings or cheese sticks if you want something to snack on besides the pizza itself. Whether you plan on trying Domino's loaded tots or not, knowing the differences in what each one of these chains offers can help you better decide which one from which to order.
There are more dessert options at Pizza Hut than Domino's
Once you finish a meal as savory as pizza, you may be craving something on the sweeter end of the spectrum. Sure, you can always revisit that half-eaten pint of ice cream that's been in the back of your freezer for months that's developed some serious freezer burn, but if you're looking for something easier (and fresher), you can check out the dessert options at whichever pizza chain you decide to choose. While both chains offer an array of desserts, you're going to find more options at Pizza Hut than you will at Domino's.
At Domino's, you'll only find three dessert options to choose from: the Cinnamon Bread Twists, Marbled Cookie Brownie, and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes. Pizza Hut, though, offers way more to choose from, depending on the location. Snag yourself some Apple Pies, an Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie (that's enough to feed a crowd), Cinnamon Sticks, Cinnabon Mini Rolls, a Triple Chocolate Brownie, or Chocolate Donut Bites. With so many different dessert options at your disposal at Pizza Hut, you're definitely not going to have to make a separate dessert run.
There are more bread options at Domino's than Pizza Hut
Sure, pizza may be primarily bread, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get some extra bread on the side if you're truly craving carbs. That's going to be easier to do when you're ordering pizza from Domino's than it is from Pizza Hut, though, since the former boasts more bread options than the latter, although both sell bread-based dishes. At Domino's, you'll find four different types of cheesy bread, including plain Stuffed, Pepperoni Stuffed, Spinach & Feta Stuffed, and Bacon & Jalapeño Stuffed. In addition to those pull-apart, cheese-focused breads, you'll also find Parmesan Bread Twists, and Garlic Bread Twists, Parmesan Bread Bites, Cheesy Marinara Dip & Bread Twists, and more.
Thinking about ordering from Pizza Hut instead? In that case, you can choose from bread-based dishes like Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sticks, Roasted Garlic Cheese Sticks, and standard garlic bread, but you won't have quite the same breadth of options as you do when you choose to order from Domino's instead.
Domino's has more creative specialty pizzas than Pizza Hut
Constructing your own pizza and choosing your own toppings is the way to go if you're the kind of person who always likes customization. But there may be times when you want someone else to do the job of curating your pizza toppings for you. When that's the case, choosing a specialty pizza from a pizza chain like Domino's or Pizza Hut is generally your best bet. But the main difference between the two chains in this regard is the fact that Pizza Hut's specialty pizzas are much more standard, while Domino's offers some more interesting, creative specialty pies.
For example, perhaps the most unusual pizza on Pizza Hut's menu is a Hawaiian Luau Pizza. Sure, it may not be everyone's thing, but it's still a pretty common pie. However, at Domino's, you can choose from more unexpected topping combos, like Memphis BBQ Chicken, Philly Cheese Steak, and Spinach & Feta. Whether you prefer more of a classic pie or you want to branch out and try something new, it all depends on you and your taste buds.